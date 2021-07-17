Joe Igbokwe Will Be Stoned To Death If He Enters South-East – Biafra Group

The Biafra Nations League has said that APC CHieftain, Joe Igbokwe, won’t be spared if he enters the South-East.

The group mockingly described him as an aide on sewage disposal to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

National Leader of the Biafra group, Princewill Chimezie Richards, stated that if Igbokwe sets foot in the South-East, youths will stone him to death for being a saboteur.

Richards said, “First of all, he is not ashamed that for years he can’t attend public functions in Igboland.

“He doesn’t visit home, he feels he is occupying a good office in Lagos, for that he is always defending whatever the APC government does. But he doesn’t know he is just a mere SA on Public Latrine and Sewage Disposal.”

The BNL said that Igbokwe will “meet his untimely death if he enters the east to fight the Biafra supporters,” adding that he would only sabotage the cause in Lagos and Abuja.