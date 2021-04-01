Joachim Low Slams Timo Werner After Germany 2-1 Loss

Germany coach, Joachim Low has slammed Timo Werner after he lost a chance to score in Germany’s 2-1 home loss to North Macedonia.

Goals from Goran Pandev and Eljif Elmas ensured North Macedonia defeated Germany at the MSV-Arena Stadium.

Gundogan scored a penalty in the 63rd minute for Joachim Löw’s side.

“He must put that ball away, no question at all.

“He has shown here he can score goals.

“But he doesn’t hit the ball right with his left foot, if he makes a clean contact with the ball it’s a goal,” Joachim Low said on RTL after the match on Wednesday.