Jerry Gana Speaks On Links With Boko Haram Founder

Professor Jerry Gana has reacted to claims inking him with the funder of Boko Haram sect, Mohammed Yusuf.

His spokesman, Adakole Ijogi, said the allegation that Gana granted bail to Yusuf had surfaced over a decade ago.

Denying the allegation, Gana said Yusuf was granted bail in an open court in Abuja in 2008/2009.

The former Minister of Information said one Ahmed Ibrahim Suleiman, then an Officer in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, stood surety for Yusuf “as contained in the attached bail document”.

Gana noted that those behind the periodic and wicked narrative were trying to use the fabrication to cast a doubt on his integrity and assassinate his hard earned reputation as “an accomplished and upright statesman”.

“We are surprised that a highly placed organization like the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) would allow itself to be associated with such unverified and totally untrue insinuations.

“To illustrate a total disregard for the truth, the perpetrators went on to say that Prof Gana was Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), a position he has never been privileged to occupy.”