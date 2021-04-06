Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes Billionaire List For The 4th Year In A Row

Forbes has released its annual list of billionaires with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos topping it for the fourth consecutive year.

The 57-year-old’s worth increased to $177 billion, up to $64 billion from a year ago as a result of a spike in Amazon shares, the media company said on Tuesday, April 6.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk was the biggest gainer as he rocketed to the second spot with a $151 billion fortune, a whopping $126.4 billion gain a year ago when he ranked No. 31 and was worth $24.6 billion.

This year’s billionaires are worth a combined $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion last year, Forbes said.

“The very, very rich got very, very richer,” said Forbes’ Chief Content Officer Randall Lane, in an interview with Reuters Video News.

This year’s list has 493 newcomers, including Whitney Wolfe Herd, chief executive of the dating app Bumble, which went public this year. Investor and business tycoon Warren Buffett fell out of the top five for the first time in over two decades, as tech executives dominate the Forbes rankings.

Bernard Arnault, chief executive of luxury goods firm LVMH, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg round out the top five of the world’s richest billionaires.

See the top 10 billionaires below.

1. Jeff Bezos

NET WORTH: $177 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: AMAZON

RESIDENCE: SEATTLE

2. Elon Musk

NET WORTH: $151 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: TESLA, SPACEX

RESIDENCE: AUSTIN, TEXAS

3. Bernard Arnault

NET WORTH: $150 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: LUXURY GOODS

RESIDENCE: PARIS

4. Bill Gates

NET WORTH: $124 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: MICROSOFT

RESIDENCE: MEDINA, WASHINGTON

5. Mark Zuckerberg

NET WORTH: $97 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: FACEBOOK

RESIDENCE: PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA

6. Warren Buffett

NET WORTH: $96 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

RESIDENCE: OMAHA, NEBRASKA

7. Larry Ellison

NET WORTH: $93 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: SOFTWARE

RESIDENCE: LANAI, HAWAII

8. Larry Page

NET WORTH: $91.5 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: GOOGLE

RESIDENCE: PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA

9. Sergey Brin

NET WORTH: $89 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: GOOGLE

RESIDENCE: LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA

10. Mukesh Ambani

NET WORTH: $84.5 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: DIVERSIFIED

RESIDENCE: MUMBAI, INDIA