Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes Billionaire List For The 4th Year In A Row
Forbes has released its annual list of billionaires with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos topping it for the fourth consecutive year.
The 57-year-old’s worth increased to $177 billion, up to $64 billion from a year ago as a result of a spike in Amazon shares, the media company said on Tuesday, April 6.
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk was the biggest gainer as he rocketed to the second spot with a $151 billion fortune, a whopping $126.4 billion gain a year ago when he ranked No. 31 and was worth $24.6 billion.
This year’s billionaires are worth a combined $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion last year, Forbes said.
“The very, very rich got very, very richer,” said Forbes’ Chief Content Officer Randall Lane, in an interview with Reuters Video News.
This year’s list has 493 newcomers, including Whitney Wolfe Herd, chief executive of the dating app Bumble, which went public this year. Investor and business tycoon Warren Buffett fell out of the top five for the first time in over two decades, as tech executives dominate the Forbes rankings.
Bernard Arnault, chief executive of luxury goods firm LVMH, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg round out the top five of the world’s richest billionaires.
See the top 10 billionaires below.
1. Jeff Bezos
NET WORTH: $177 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: AMAZON
RESIDENCE: SEATTLE
2. Elon Musk
NET WORTH: $151 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: TESLA, SPACEX
RESIDENCE: AUSTIN, TEXAS
3. Bernard Arnault
NET WORTH: $150 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: LUXURY GOODS
RESIDENCE: PARIS
4. Bill Gates
NET WORTH: $124 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: MICROSOFT
RESIDENCE: MEDINA, WASHINGTON
5. Mark Zuckerberg
NET WORTH: $97 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: FACEBOOK
RESIDENCE: PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA
6. Warren Buffett
NET WORTH: $96 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
RESIDENCE: OMAHA, NEBRASKA
7. Larry Ellison
NET WORTH: $93 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: SOFTWARE
RESIDENCE: LANAI, HAWAII
8. Larry Page
NET WORTH: $91.5 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: GOOGLE
RESIDENCE: PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA
9. Sergey Brin
NET WORTH: $89 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: GOOGLE
RESIDENCE: LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA
10. Mukesh Ambani
NET WORTH: $84.5 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: DIVERSIFIED
RESIDENCE: MUMBAI, INDIA