James Bond Actor, Sean Connery Dies At 90

Legendary actor, Sean Connery, who is popular for his role as 007 in James Bond movies, has been announced dead at the age of 90.
The cause of the death of the actor is yet to be announced.
Tributes have been pouring in for Sean Connery who was considered one of the greatest movie stars of his generation.
“How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away,” stated a message on the Twitter account maintained for fellow Bond actor Roger Moore who died in 2017.
“He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP.”
Sean Connery who was knighted by the Queen of England in 2020 won an Oscar for his role as an Irish police man in ‘The Untouchables.’
