JAMB Release Result For Mock Examination

Damola Areo58 mins ago
UTME 2020: JAMB Confirms Date Exam Will End
A cross-section of candidates writing the 2017 JAMB and UTME computer based examination at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Pro-metrics Centre, in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State (image courtesy: Idowu Gabriel/HB/NAN)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB, has released the result of the Mock Examination it conducted on June 3.

JAMB said out of the 160,718 that showed interest, 62,780 turned out for the exam.

This is according to the spokesman for the Board, Fabian Benjamin who said in a statement: “The result of the mock examination conducted on the June 3 is now on our website.

“Candidates can check their results by visiting www.jamb.gov.ng (click on quick link then log on to e facility to provide registration number to check the result).

“A total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit for the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise whose results are now released.”

