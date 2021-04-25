JAMB Post-Pones UTME Mock Exam

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has postponed the 2021 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The exam, earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, 30th April has been rescheduled to hold on Thursday, 20th May.

Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affairs in a statement said the change of date was due to ongoing adjustments in operational processes.

He explained this would not affect the Mock Examination and other schedules, including the date for the UTME fixed for 5th to 19th June 2021.

The spokesman informed all stakeholders that the 2021 UTME/DE registration exercise is still ongoing and will end on 15th May 2021.

The board, however, said it was concerned that some candidates, in trying to generate their profiles, were sending their details wrongly to 55019.

“The right process is to send the word “NIN” allow one space in between, then insert the eleven digits NIN number to 55019 e.g. NIN 00000000000.

“Any other process is wrong and would not generate the profile code for the candidate. It is also necessary for the candidate to know that only the SIM that is linked to his/her NIN can be used to send the NIN to 55019”, the statement added.