JAMB Mulls Extending 2021 UTME Registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB, is contemplating extending the registration period of this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

This is according to JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, adding that the Mock Exam will start on May 20.

“Presently, we have 1.2 million candidates that have registered so far. 600,000 candidates also made attempt to register but because of NIN, they could not.

“We are looking at doing an appraisal of all the issues to know if we are extending registration or not.

“Extending registration may not be the solution if we will be able to give 80 per cent of those who have made attempt another password, then there will be no need to extend registration.

“We have to determine where the problem is coming before we decide on whether to extend the registration or not.

“After today, we will address the press on the outcome of the meeting on the main examination date and registration,” he said.