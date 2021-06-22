JAMB Delists Additional 6 Centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted additional six Computer Based Centres (CBT) over poor performance on the second day of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Dr Fabian Benjamin, Head, Protocol and Public Affairs of JAMB, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the board had earlier delisted 24 CBT centres across the country over poor performance at the commencement of the 2021 UTME.

This figure brings the total number of delisted centres across the country to 30.

Benjamin said candidates who were unable to register during the allowable time for registration despite the extension were graciously directed to visit designated centres to be registered.

He said these categories of candidates that had been scheduled for the 2021 UTME were directed to print their examination notification slip for their schedule for the examination from June 21.

He, however, directed the candidates to print their notification slip from the JAMB’s website www.jamv.gov.ng.

He further said that 464,834 candidates across the country wrote the UTME on June 21, the second day of the examination.



The additional centres delisted include: Dayspring Christian College, Opete town near Otokutu between Ughelli South lga and Udu Local Givernment, Delta and Fountain of Knowledge International Academy CBT, Azuiyiokwu, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Also, Twelve Apostles College, Ndiaboishiagu Sharon, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and Lead British International School, 1 Aliyu Mustdafa Street, off Wole Soyinka Street, Gwarimpa, Abuja, FCT, were delisted.

Others are Zaria Academy, Km 10, Zaria-Funtua road, Shika, Zaria in Kaduna State and Muhammed Kamaldeen CBT centre proposed Muhammed Kamaldeen University along FGC, Ogidi, Ilorin in Kwara. (NAN)