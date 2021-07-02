Jailing Everybody Won’t Stop Agitation – Mbaka

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka has said that jailing everybody is not the solution to agitations for the break up of Nigeria.

He said this amid the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Mbaka, said: ”The God in me will be in the jail with him because he says when you are suffering, I am also suffering. He says when you are afflicted, God is also afflicted, a place where the state prisoners were confined, He was there in the prison.

“Lift your hands, we minister to all the prisons in the universe, especially in our country where our people are, we minister speedy release.

“Again, let our leaders do the needful because when the major catastrophe happens in the future, they will not be exempted. If they like, let them jail everybody, that is not the solution, let them feel the pains in the eyes of teeming Nigerians. Go to the North, people are suffering yet a few are millionaires in Dollars, the same with other parts of the country.

“Intimidation will not solve the problem. I know that the real people who should be in prison are those arresting people and locking them up. I know that after this message, they will invite me again.

“They are gradually succeeding in their gimmicks and tricks to make sure men of God are silent. Look at our medical experts, hot brains graduating from medical schools, where do they work?