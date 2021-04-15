Jailbreak Foiled In Edo State

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, says it foiled a jailbreak attempt by inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) facility, Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area on Wednesday, April 14.

In a statement released in Benin, the spokesperson of the command, Richard Ogbebor, disclosed that the attempted jailbreak occurred from 3pm to 5pm on Wednesday. Ogbebor explained that the command received a distress call and subsequently mobilized its personnel to the facility.

Ogbebor said that on getting to the facility, it was discovered that the inmates had broken out from their cells and were already engaging the correctional officers in a fight. He said in a bid to bring the development under control some of the officers sustained different degrees of injury.

He added that with assistance from the personnel from the Nigerian Army, 4th Brigade, and the Edo Command, Nigerian Police Force, the inmates were eventually overpowered and taken back to their cells.