Sports

Jack Grealish Choses City Over United

Damola Areo5 hours ago
2
jack grealish

Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish, has chosen to play for Manchester City.

According to the Athletic, the England international wants to Aston Villa in the summer transfer window and Man City is his number one choice.

The 25-year-old has a desire to work with Man City manager, Pep Guardiola and would prefer a move to Etihad instead of Manchester United.

Grealish has been linked with a move to Man City and Man United this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder was a target for Man United last summer but he ended up signing a new long-term deal at Aston Villa after the Red Devils refused to meet Villa’s £75million asking price.

Grealish led Aston Villa to finish in the 11th position on the Premier League table this season.

Man City will have to battle Man United for Grealish’s signature.

Damola Areo5 hours ago
2

Related Articles

lukaku

Lukaku Wins Serie A MVP Award

4 hours ago
aguero

What Aguero Said About Barcelona, Guardiola, Laporta

4 hours ago
Eden Hazard Admits He's Been Below-Par At Real Madrid

Hazard Opens Up On Return To Chelsea

4 hours ago
Australian Open: Federer Survives Scare, Reaches Semi Final

Federer Moves To French Open Second Round

19 hours ago
Back to top button