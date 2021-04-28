Iyabo Ojo, Yomi Fabiyi Fight Dirty Over Baba Ijesha’s Sexual Molestation Allegation

Nollywood stars, Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi have dragged each other on social media over the allegation of sexual molestation levelled against their colleague in the movie industry, Olarenwaju James also known as Baba Ijesha.

Baba Ijesha is currently in police custody after he was alleged to have sexually molested a 14-year-old girl.

The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, revealed that the act by the comic actor was captured by a Closed Circuit Television.

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was 7 years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant,” he said.

Days after the news was made public, Iyabo Ojo released a video on social media slamming Yomi Fabiyi over a post he made on social media in regards to the issue.

According to her, the post he made influenced other actors in the movie industry to take a stance apparently in favor of their colleague Baba Ijesha.

She said he even sent her a writeup in which he said the CCTV footage of the sexual molestation should be released with the alleged victim’s face blurred so that the public can be certain of the said evidence.

“If you were the parent of the child, will you suggest that the video should be released with her face blurred?” Iyabo Ojo asked in a video.

She said Yomi Fabiyi painted an impression that the case involving Baba Ijesha may actually not be the way it is currently being perceived.

In his response to Iyabo Ojo, Yomi Fabiyi said, “If I then ask to wait and allow for full investigation or see a confession from the suspect or a leaked video before commenting, then any cultured adult should respect that and not twist my words or isolate some comments to exhibit their evil and agelong social media witchcraft.”

He continued, “It is a personal principle of caution acceptable anywhere in the world. Even the judge that may still rule on the case will still hear the suspect’s angle before drawing a conclusion.

“I will never support any crime as rape and I don’t need you to patronise me on that. I have no such record and don’t use social media to give me a bad name. I am never going to be in competition with anybody.

“Any suspect deserves the honour of fair hearing before I conclude, how much more a colleague. Even if you have seen the evidence, respect the opinion of those that haven’t seen it and don’t wish to misjudge. You are not God.”

In the video released by Iyabo Ojo, the actress said Yomi Fabiyi tried to caution her by reminding her of Baba Ijesha’s status in the movie industry.

“Yes, Baba Ijesha is my senior colleague and we had a very cordial relationship before all thee happened, but I will not support rubbish,” Iyabo Ojo said.

“If my father was alive and he did this, I will not support him. If my mother was alive and she did this, I will not support her. If my children that I bore do this, I will not support them.”

She continued, “Baba Ijesha is a disgrace to the whole Yoruba (movie) industry. His mess is our mess because he has dragged us in the mud, and I will not cover him up.

“I say it again, Yomi that your writeup is a flop. If you want evidence, you go to Panti Police Station to find out exactly what happened.”