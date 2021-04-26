Iyabo Ojo Slams Colleagues Supporting Alleged Pedophile Actor, Baba Ijesha

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has cautioned her colleagues not to defend fellow actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, accused of having sex with a minor over seven years.

Baba Ijesha, 48, was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

A statement by the police said based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim since she was seven years old.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant,” the statement said.

Speaking on different reactions from actors, Iyabo Ojo said she is not happy with what some of her colleagues are saying concerning the matter, cautioning them against standing with the accused.

In a video on her Instagram page, she urged Nollywood colleagues to be mindful of their comments on the sensitive matter.

“Please let’s be mindful in my industry. This is a very sensitive issue & we should all remember that a 14-year old child is involved……. she is watching the Internet, if you can’t support or help her don’t hurt her the more…. Thank You,” she said.