Iyabo Ojo Reacts As Baba Ijesha Is Granted Bail

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has reacted to the bail granted to actor Baba Ijesha who has been accused of sexual assault of a minor.

Bba Ijesha’s lawyer, Adesina Ogunlala, yesterday revealed that the actor was granted bail on health grounds.

”The terms of the bail include two reliable sureties- a blood relation and a level 10 civil servant,” he said.

Apparently not pleased by the decision, Iyabo Ojo made a video in which she expressed displeasure at the way Nigerians are handling the allegation against Baba Ijesha.

”I used to think the government was our problem. I have come to understand that we are our own problem not the government.

”The way we are wired, the way we think, it’s always all about us. Oh! She is not your child, why are pained about it? That’s the same problem we have in Nigeria.

”When someone like that gets to a place of power, they think about themselves and their people.

”We are the problem of Nigeria, the day we begin to take up issues that do not concern us and treat it like it is our own problem, Nigeria will begin to get better.

”I am that mother that will stand for that girl till the end. I am not backing down, justice will be served.”

Iyabo Ojo is one those who want to see justice served against Baba Ijesha over the allegation hanging on his neck.