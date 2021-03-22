Iyabo Ojo New Look Sparks Reactions On Social Media

Nollywood actress Iaybo Ojo has sparked reactions on social media after showing off her new look.

In a post shared on Instagram, the actress is seen flaunting her natural new look as she joins Uche Ogbodo to rock dashing blonde lowcut.

The actress wrote: My New look 💛

Iyabo Ojo’s post attracted her colleague’s attention, including Etinosa Idemudia, Madam Saje, among others, as they stormed her comment section to gush over her new look.

etinosaofficial: But Na you Na. Every look is a hit. Sweet 16 IY sexy😍

sajetiologa: You dis FINE WOMAN🔥🤣 sef

adewaletee:Wwoooooooowwwwwwww….how are u sooooooooooo cute😩😩

iamrotella: You’ve join the geng mama💋😊❤️❤️❤️