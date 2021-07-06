Iyabo Ojo Condemns “Oko Iyabo” Movie By Yomi Fabiyi

Actress Iyabo Ojo has condemned the movie “Oko Iyabo” released by actor Yomi Fabiyi which depicted the CCTV footage of the sexual assault allegation against Baba Ijesha.

She said this amid the beef between her and Yomi Fabiyi over the sexual assault allegation against Baba Ijesha.

”civility demands all parties, both those directly involved and other interested parties hesitate from being too emotional or biased about the plague of child molestation ravaging our society.

“It is no longer news that Yomi Fabiyi just released a movie, titled, “Oko Iyabo” that portrayed a young girl with the mischievous career goal to be a prostitute.

She added that the movie is a gross violation of the fundamental human right to dignity and that it is against the child rights law of Lagos State.

“This is even against the court ruling that individuals should refrain from commenting or doing anything that would undermine the powers of the court or unduly influence the proceedings in court.

“It is tragic to see a movie teaching our children that it is right to have a relationship with an adult,” she lamented.