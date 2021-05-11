Iyabo Ojo, Comedienne Princess Want To Kill Baba Ijesha – Yomi Fabiyi

Actor Yomi Fabiyi has said that actresses Iyabo Ojo and Comedienne Prince have promised to killed Baba Ijesha if he’s released.

Baba Ijesha is currently in police custody over allegation of sexual abuse of a minor kept in the care of Princess who is heavily supported by Iyabo Ojo.

However, Yomi Fabiyi who has been trying to bail Baba Ijesha has alleged threats on the life of the accused as he called on the police to grant him bail.

He shared on social media, “Iyabo Ojo and Princess promised to kill Baba Ijesha if released on bail. In this era?

“Nigeria police please allow the law to dictate to you, not Iyabo Ojo, Princess and co. Please release Baba Ijesha.

“Peaceful Protest tomorrow. Take Off Time: 10am. Protest Ground: State CIID, Panti, Adekunle Bus Stop. Please wear face mask and black shirt”.