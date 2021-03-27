Iya Awero Opens Up On Why She Hasn’t Moved Into House Sanwo-Olu Gifted Her

Veteran actress, Lanre Adesina, popularly known as Iya Awero, has revealed reasons she is yet to move into the new house the Governor of Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu gifted her.

“No plans for party. I would just conduct prayers and hand over everything to God. There is no plan to have any party. I have not moved in to the house yet. I would move in at anytime I like. I have a house I am staying presently and I am not being pursued from there. There are also some paperwork I need to fill,” she said.

It would be recalled that during the week, the news went viral of the new two-bedroom apartment in Ikorodu, Lagos State government gifted the movie star.

Expressing joy at the gesture, Iya Awero told Saturday Beats that she was overwhelmed with gratitude and that was why she cried at the presentation.

She said, “It came as a surprise to me. I was not expecting it at all. I am so happy about it. I could not even control myself and I did not know when tears started dropping from my eyes.

“I am very thankful to the Lagos State government. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that it is not after we die that we should be celebrated, and that is very important. If one is appreciated in one’s lifetime, one would know one is doing well and one would even strive to do better. That way, the younger generations would also be encouraged to put in their best because they know they would be celebrated.

“We (entertainers) make people laugh away their sorrows and it does feel good when we are appreciated. Others should also learn a lesson from what the Lagos State government has done.”

Reacting to those who feel the gesture should have come a long time ago, Iya Awero said, “I feel it came at the right time because I am still alive. Whenever God blesses one, one should receive it with open hands. There isn’t a lot of money in the industry. However, our work comes with a lot of respect and honour. We are usually celebrated wherever we go.”