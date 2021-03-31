Sports

Ivory Coast Vs Ethiopia AFCON Qualifier Referee Collapses During Match

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Ivory Coast Vs Ethiopia Africa Cup of Nations qualifier went into chaos on Tuesday after the referee collapsed.

In the 80th minute, Ivory Coast had a 3-1 lead, referee Charles Bulu was clearly not feeling himself.

Referee bulu can be seen walking slowly walked to a medical staff before falling to the ground.

Bulu was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, and some time with the medical staffs.

Bulu was promoted to be the referee after the main referee in charge of the match tested positive for Covid-19.

After minutes of talks, Kenyan assistant referee Gilbert Cheruiyot took charge for the final minutes of the match.

Ivory Coast and Ethiopia have already qualified for the AFCON finals.

