I’ve Not Been Able To Speak With Buhari – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that he has called President Buhari twice but couldn’t speak to him because he wasn’t available.

Since the Lekki toll gate shooting, many Nigerians have been waiting for the President to address the nation.

Sanwo-Olu who reached out to him said that he was told Buhari was not on seat. He called a second time but the President was at the Federal Executive Council meeting, FEC.

“I have not spoken to president Muhammadu Buhari directly. I called the President twice but the first time he was not at the office. The second time he was at the FEC meeting.”

“Although the Chief of Defense staff called me and acknowledge that the President received my message.” he stated.