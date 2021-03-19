I’ve Never Felt Comfortable In My Skin – Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys has opened up about her insecurities following her interview with Allure magazine.
The singer took to Instagram to share photos from her shoot for the Allure feature.
She added in the caption that she never felt comfortable in her skin and never felt like her opinion was valid.
She says she’s no longer it that place but it took a while for her to get to where she is now.
She wrote:
I’ve never felt comfortable in my skin. I’ve never felt like I can depend on myself without having to check with 30 other people to make sure that my opinion is valid. But now I do, I like the way that I feel right now, and it took quite a while to get to this place. ??
??
It’s a process… eventually you get there. Be proud of your journey even with all the insecurity… we’re getting closer to ourselves.