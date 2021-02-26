I’ve Missed A Loving Husband, Wife Of Abuja Air Crash Victim Cries

Mrs Omolola Olawunmi, the wife of late Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi who died in the Abuja air crash on Sunday has expressed pain at his passing.

The Sergeant and seven others died in the ill-fated Beechcraft King Air 350i returning to Abuja from Minna after an assignment.

They were buried yesterday in Abuja.

On his demise, Omolola said: “It is so painful that I have missed a loving husband. He is a loving and caring husband. He is a nice man, very quiet, and intelligent. He is a brilliant man.”

Noting that the last discussion she had with him was on that Sunday morning, she said: “We spoke on phone. He said to me, okay, before saying he was going to Minna on that day. I will never forget him.

Earlier at the graveside, Mrs Omolola Olawunmi was seen weeping uncontrollably and shouting Olasunkanmi’s name: “Sunkanmi, so you left me and these our boys alone just like that. Well done, Thank you. But I promise you I will take care of them with the support of God. Thank you.”