I’ve Forgiven Those Who Accused Me Of Hiding COVID-19 Palliatives – Sadiya Farouq

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that she has forgiven those who accused her of hiding COVID-19 palliatives.

Farouq who spoke to journalists in Gusau said this in reaction to the discovery of palliatives hidden in different warehouses across the country.

She said, “I’m aware many people have made various spurious allegations and accusations against my person and my ministry over the way we distributed Federal Government palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

“I have always said I am carrying out my duties and responsibilities to the best of my ability and with fairness to all parts of the country.

“Now that they have realized their mistakes, l will only pray to God to forgive us all,” she maintained.

A report by NAN says that the minister had earlier visited the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, who urged the government to take a look at the security issue in the state.

“The federal government should support the state in opening more access roads to expose the hideouts of criminal elements and give security operatives easier access to counter all terrorists.

“We should also be considered for more federal appointments because currently, we only have one permanent federal secretary.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to support all federal government programmes geared towards improving the wellbeing of the people,” the emir said.