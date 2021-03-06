I’ve Discussed With Super Eagles Coach On Return – Ighalo

Odion Ighalo has said he has been approached by the coach of the Super Eagles concerning a return to the squad.

The former international left the team after Super Eagles came third at the last African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“I have been approached by the coach, but I haven’t decided yet whether this is a path I want to follow again,” the 31-year-old told the BBC.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while and hopefully soon I will make that decision.

“I need to decide because I have huge respect for my country and the coach, so it’s only fair to let people know where you stand.”

Ighalo helped Nigeria to finish third in the last AFCON. He is the Super Eagles seventh-highest-scorer of all time with 16 goals.