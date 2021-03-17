Sports

I’ve Been Told To Win Champions League With City – Guardiola

Damola Areo3 hours ago
4
What Man City's Guardiola Said About Leaving Premier League Side
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (photo credit: REX Features)

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has recalled the message he was given by the club when he joined from Bayern Munich.

Guardiola said he was told to ensure the club wins the UEFA Champions League.

He revealed this after his side defeated Bayern Monchengladbach in the competition last night.

“Since the first year I arrived they told me that you have to win the Champions League.

“I’m not thinking to get to the semi-finals. I am thinking to do a good first game and a good second game.

“When you are thinking about what you are going to win, you forget what you have to do – analyse the opponent, our shape, the way we want to play, our principles, and trying to do a good game,” Guardiola told reporters.

 

Damola Areo3 hours ago
4

Related Articles

rudiger and suarez

Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid: Rudiger Speaks On Revenge Against Suarez

3 hours ago
Golf Rankings 2019: Tiger Woods Jumps To 6th After Winning The Masters

Tiger Woods Returns Home After Recovering From Accident

6 hours ago

Wolves Goalkeeper Awake, Talking After Head Injury In Defeat To Liverpool

1 day ago
Coronavirus: Liverpool's Klopp In The Dark On EPL Title Coronation

Klopp Criticises Salah Others In Liverpool’s 1-0 Win Against Salah

1 day ago
Back to top button