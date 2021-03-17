I’ve Been Told To Win Champions League With City – Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has recalled the message he was given by the club when he joined from Bayern Munich.

Guardiola said he was told to ensure the club wins the UEFA Champions League.

He revealed this after his side defeated Bayern Monchengladbach in the competition last night.

“Since the first year I arrived they told me that you have to win the Champions League.

“I’m not thinking to get to the semi-finals. I am thinking to do a good first game and a good second game.

“When you are thinking about what you are going to win, you forget what you have to do – analyse the opponent, our shape, the way we want to play, our principles, and trying to do a good game,” Guardiola told reporters.