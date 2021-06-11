Politics

I’ve Always Hated The PDP – Femi Adesina

Damola Areo10 mins ago
Boko Haram: Change Of Security Chiefs Won't Guarantee Victory, Presidency Tells CAN
Femi Adesina/Channels TV

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said he always hated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He said this in a statement issued n Thursday.

He, however, said prior to President Muhammadu Buhari’s swearing in in 2015, there were some PDP governor whom he liked then due to their performance.

Some of them have now become members of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said, “Yes, I’ve never really liked the PDP because I felt there was too much of buccaneering in the party, but I’d always been honest enough to give some governors in the fold of thee party who were doing well their dues.

“I always mentioned Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State (he was still in PDP then), Danjuma Goje of Gombe State, and some others. They stood out for the good works in their states”.

