It’s Going To Be A Tough Season For Real Madrid – Zidane

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has said that it is going to be a tough season for the club.

Zidane said this after his side managed to pull a 2-2- draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

This means Madrid has had one win, one draw, and two defeats from their last four fixtures in all competitions.

“We didn’t transform the possession we enjoyed into proper chances.

“What I’ll take from this experience is how these players reacted. This was a very important point to secure.

“This is going to be a difficult year for everyone, but I’m proud of my team tonight. Playing like this we’ll go through the group to the next round without any doubt,” Zidane said.