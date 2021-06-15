Ita Enang Blames Governors For Challenges In Nigeria

Senior special assistant to the President on Niger Delta affairs, Ita Enang has blamed governors for some of the challenges Nigeria is facing.

Enang who spoke in an interview on NTA on Monday said some of the challenges won’t exist had it been governors allow local governments to run their funds.

He lamented that the governors are wielding power more than it is constitutionally provided.

“The governors have exercised so much powers that are beyond what the constitution envisaged for them — beyond what the law gave to them.

“The president has kept within his powers as president and does not interfere with the funds of the state governments while the governors have interfered and kidnapped the funds of the local governments through what is called the state/local government joint account.

“They don’t even give to the local governments the funds that they realise as internally generated revenue, which is why the joint account was made.

“Now, the insecurity problem we have today, the governors cannot escape the criticism of the people because everybody is a witness.

“If the governors allow the funds of the local governments to get to the local governments, they would have been able to at least capture within their net, certain persons of certain class at that local government level. This way a lot of ill-happenings in the country will be curbed,” he said.