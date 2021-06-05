It Was A Pleasure Working With Mourinho – Sissoko

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Moussa Sissoko has said that it was a real pleasure working with the club’s former manager, Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese was sacked just days before a Wembley clash with Manchester City which the club lost.

Spurs then ended the season in seventh position in the EPL table, which according to Sissoko shouldn’t be blamed on Mourinho alone.

“For me, it was a real pleasure to be able to work with him [Mourinho],” Sissoko told Foot Mercato.

“We all know his experience and his career. He’s an immense coach, but with us, he was not able to achieve his goals, but he was not the only one at fault.

“He left and I wish him the best. I would have liked to be able to do better like the whole team. For various reasons, it didn’t work out like that.

“We cannot go back in time and we need to move forward into the present.”