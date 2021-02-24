It Slipped Out Of My Mouth When I Said COVID-19 Shouldn’t End – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has said that his statement that COVID-19 should not end was said in error.

Apostle Suleman had faced a heavy backlash for saying that the pandemic should not end because he was able to buy a third private jet during the period.

Reacting to the criticism, the clergyman while preaching in his church on Sunday, February 21, said the video of him making the statement was edited by a fellow pastor who is an enemy of his.

“There’s a video that is trending about me. It was posted by a pastor against me. It was a programme I had in Abuja and I was trying to explain something about COVID-19. When they told me that I prayed for COVID-19 not to end, I said ‘me? I didn’t say that.’

“When they brought the video, I discovered it slipped out of my mouth. There’s no pastor that will pray for Covid not to end. It doesn’t make sense.

“I was talking about what happens around Covid, how families were staying together, how families united, how some people even made money during that process. That was what I was trying to buttress and it slipped out of my mouth. I could not have prayed for Covid not to end, no pastor would do that. But he (the pastor) took that mistake, edited some part and blew it” he said

The clergyman added that those who are angry that he bought a third private jet will just die.

“If you are angry I mentioned three jets, you go just die. That’s the truth,” he said