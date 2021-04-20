It Makes No Sense For Ronaldo To Return To Real Madrid – Perez

The President of Real Madrid, Fiorentino Perez, has said the return of the club’s former talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, does not make sense.

Perez stated this while making an appearance on El Chiringuito TV on Monday night.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not come back to Real Madrid.

“It does not make sense, he has a contract with Juventus,” Perez said.

Juventus is currently considering offloading Ronaldo to accelerate the progress of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.

His contract with the club ends in 2022.