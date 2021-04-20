Sports

It Makes No Sense For Ronaldo To Return To Real Madrid – Perez

Damola Areo4 hours ago
'Real Madrid's New Stadium Will Be The Best Stadium Of The Future' - President Perez (image courtesy AFP)
The President of Real Madrid, Fiorentino Perez, has said the return of the club’s former talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, does not make sense.

Perez stated this while making an appearance on El Chiringuito TV on Monday night.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not come back to Real Madrid.

“It does not make sense, he has a contract with Juventus,” Perez said.

Juventus is currently considering offloading Ronaldo to accelerate the progress of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.

His contract with the club ends in 2022.

