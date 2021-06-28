It Is Ridiculous To Think Buhari Is Dead – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has rubbished claims that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

The claims state that the President died and was replaced by a Jubrul from Sudan who now acts in his stead.

Reacting, Obasanjo said such a claim is ridiculous because the President cannot die without it being known.

“Somebody came to me, a very high hub person, saying tell me about this talk of Buhari not being Buhari.

“I said ‘do you believe them?’ He said, ‘well, it is in the social media’. I said ‘how will Buhari die and we will not know that Buhari has died and they will bring us somebody from Sudan to be Buhari?’

“It’s ridiculous to the extreme. But you have it in the social media and you see people believing it,” Obasanjo expressed concern.

While accepting the fact that the social media is good, Obasanjo, however, regretted that it is being abused.

He advocated teaching the youths and the children about the dangers inherent in abusing the social media.

“Social media is good, but it can be abused. We have to train our youths and our children about the dangers of the social media,” he submitted.