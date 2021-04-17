It Is Inhuman, Immoral To Force Vaccine On People – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has condemned the forcing of COVID-19 vaccine on people.

Theeagleonline reported that Oyedepo said this on Saturday at the church’s hour of prayer.

“I have never seen a generation where you force people to take vaccines. It is inhuman, it is immoral sir, I’m not a lawyer but I don’t think it is legal. You can’t come to my house and want to give me injection.

“On what? Did I invite you? They are confused. But the Church has the answer. Did you see any outbreak of virus here? How will it enter the gate? Will it come through the air? How?” he asked.

He said a woman in Kaduna “got down after that injection”, asking if human beings were now being turned to guinea pigs.

“The world is confused but the church is lighted. So the triumph of the church will humble the pride of the world,” he said.

“They don’t know what to do, sir. In the last days, the church will be reigning in power and glory. That is God’s agenda.

“No apologies. There is a big big bird in our land, saying ‘Don’t take it, they are deceivers.’ Somebody is now saying… see what?

“Let me see someone who will come and inject me. By who? Are you going to tie my hands. How? Did I invite you? I know you are quiet, you will hear more of it. My job is to expose the devil and tell his agents ‘Get off, we are not guinea pigs,’” he said,