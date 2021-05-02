Featured

It Is Cheaper To Remain As One, Kukah Tells Agitators

Damola Areo52 mins ago
Full Text Of Bishop Kukah’s Homily At Funeral Mass Of Seminarian Michael Nnadi In Sokoto
Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Mattew Kukah / File Photo

The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has advised against agitation for Nigerian’s breakup, saying it will be cheaper to remain as one country.

Kukak was speaking virtually at an event organized by Pastor Poju Oyemade of The Covenant Nation in Lagos.

He, however, slammed President Buhari over the inequality in power distribution which ha sleft many alienated from government.

He said, “The challenge now is how do we connect back because all the things we are hearing now, nobody would have expected to hear them and now everybody wants to go home.

“Yes, it may be right for everybody to want to go. Yes, it may be right for people to want to feel so dissatisfied that they want an end to what we have today. But the cost of staying together is far cheaper than the cost of everybody going their way.

“The most important thing here is that the government must give us a reason – the body language – we need to be inspired as a country to inspire ourselves that this country is worth the psychological, the spiritual and the cultural engagements.”

