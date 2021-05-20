ISWAP, Fulani Herdsmen Will End Like Shekau – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has welcomed the reported the death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Shekau was said to have blown himself to pieces during a confrontation with rival terror group, Islamic State West African Province, ISWAP.

Reacting to the news, Femi Fani-Kayode said ISWAP itself and also Fulani herdsmen will end up the same way Shekau ended.

“Reports suggest that ISIS West Africa (ISWA) have killed Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau. He blew himself up as his terrorist colleagues & former allies were raining bullets on him. He was a coward to the end. The leaders of ISWA & killer Fulani herdsmen will go the same way,” he tweeted.