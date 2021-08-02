Israel Begs As Davido Fires Him After Comment On Abba Kyari

Israel has cried out after his boss, DMW Records owner Davido, reportedly fired him following his comment on the saga involving Hushpuppi and Abba Kyari.

Israel had lashed out at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, over their arrest warrant for Kyari who is a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Kyari had been indicted in the fraud case against Hushpuppi.

Israel’s comment reportedly got him fired by Davido.

Crying for forgiveness, he said, “You people should kindly help me to beg my oga not to sack me, through his personal lawyer Jiggy, than adding to my current depression of pressuring him to send me off.

“What would be you people’s gains, after 9 good years? I never knew of the gravity of my actions, until Ubi Franklin, personally called to tell me. I am very sorry sir.”