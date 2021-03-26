Sports

Israel Adesanya Tenders Apology Over Rape Comment

Damola Areo1 hour ago
1
Israel Mobolaji Adesanya on path of glory PHOTO CREDIT: https://www.stuff.co.nz

UFC fighter, Israel Adesanya has apologised for saying he would rape fellow fighter Kevin Holland.

“Bro, I will fuckin’ rape you,” Adesanya had said in an Instagram video directed at Kevin Holland.

The Nigerian-born New Zealand fight has now apologised after his comment attract heavy backlash on social media.

A statement on Adesanya’s Twitter account read, “Last week fight talk escalated to a point in which I crossed the line. I understand the gravity of this word and how it can affect and hurt other people apart from my opponent, although that was never my intention.

“I am still growing under the spotlight, and I take this as a lesson to be more selective with words under pressure.”

