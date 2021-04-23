Islamic Group Slams Ex-DSS Boss Amachree Over Claims On Pantami

An Islamic group, the Muslim Right Concern, MURIC, has slammed a former Director of the Department of State Service, DSS, Amachree over his recent comment on Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

Amachree had said the DSS was aware of Pantami’s alleged links with terrorist organisation but the President ignored them and went ahead to make him a Minister.

Reacting, MURIC through the Director Prof Ishaq Akintola slammed Amachree saying he could expose the modus operandi of the DSS to criminals.

“We believe that Amachree spoke too much and revealed too much. He may not know it, but he has given future nominees tips on the need to cover their tracks,” MURIC said.

“A trained security officer does not behave like this. He must be reserved. He must protect official secrets if indeed he has one.

“But Amachree allowed his emotions to run wild. His religious sentiment must have beclouded his sense of discipline and made him forget the need for him to protect his former employer, the DSS. Amachree simply played to the gallery.

“The danger here is that some of the unnecessary information about the modus operandi of the DSS can be used by smart Alecs to beat the system in future.

“This constitutes a threat to national security. We believe that security officers should be cautious about the kind of information they release in and out of office.

“Therefore, there is a need for the DSS to call Amachree to order otherwise others in his shoes may do worse in future,” the statement read in part.”