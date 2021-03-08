Iskilu Wakili: Seyi Makinde Calls For Calm In Oyo State

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called for calm following the arrest of Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili.

Wakili was arrested yesterday by a joint force of Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, and local vigilante.

Speaking after the arrest, Makinde promised to ensure that anyone found breaking the law is dealt with.

He said, “I won’t end this without talking about a germane issue with us right now, which is the security. I am aware of what is going on in Kajola, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.”

“I will like to use this opportunity to tell our people that the government is doing everything within its power to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.”

“Anyone that is found wanting or that has broken the law, irrespective of their ethnic background or their religion, will be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.”

“So, people shouldn’t go into overdrive. And I appeal to our people, please let us be calm, please let us refrain from ethnic profiling.”

“Let us have trust in the ability and the capacity of the people saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order within our state.”

“It is the government that you put in place and the government will continue to work in the interest of the people of Oyo State.”