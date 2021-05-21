ISIS Won’t Get Reward For Shekau’s Death – US

The United States has said it will not reward the Islamic State Of Iraq and Syria for the reported death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Shekau was reportedly killed after Boko Haram fighters clashed with the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Reacting, the US which had placed a bounty on Shekau took to the State Department Rewards for Justice Program twitter account:

“News reports today indicate that Boko Haram terrorist Abubakar Shekau blew himself up in a confrontation with ISIS affiliates.

“Hey, ISIS guys. To clarify: no – you are not eligible for the reward for information on his identity or location. That’s not how the program works.”