Headline

ISIS Won’t Get Reward For Shekau’s Death – US

Damola Areo3 hours ago
3
US Places Whopping $7m Bounty On Boko Haram Leader Shekau
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau

The United States has said it will not reward the Islamic State Of Iraq and Syria for the reported death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Shekau was reportedly killed after Boko Haram fighters clashed with the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Reacting, the US which had placed a bounty on Shekau took to the State Department Rewards for Justice Program twitter account:

“News reports today indicate that Boko Haram terrorist Abubakar Shekau blew himself up in a confrontation with ISIS affiliates.

“Hey, ISIS guys. To clarify: no – you are not eligible for the reward for information on his identity or location. That’s not how the program works.”

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
3

Related Articles

DIG Usman Alkali Baba

Boko Haram Attack: IGP Assures Abuja, Plateau Residence Of Safety

1 hour ago
Minister Sylva Provides Update On FG Reducing Petrol Pump Price

No Fuel Price Increase in June – Minister

1 hour ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu Dissolves LASU Council, Orders Process For New VC

1 hour ago
Nigeria Internet Users Increases In May - NCC

Nigerians To Submit Phones’ Tracking ID Numbers To NCC From July

7 hours ago
Back to top button