Ishaku Wants Additional Year To NYSC, Gun Training For Corps Members

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has said that the National Youth Service Corps, MYSC, should be extended by one year.

The additional year to NYSC, Ishaku said, should be used to focus on military training so that corps members can know how to handle a gun.

This he said in a televised interview, adding that it will enable people to know how to defend themselves amid the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

“(This is) so that anybody who graduates as an NYSC person can know how to handle a gun, can know how to defend himself, just like it is done in other countries like in Israel, Lebanon and other places,” he said.

This is amid calls for the scrapping of the scheme by many Nigerians who say it has outlived its usefulness.