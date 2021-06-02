Headline

Is It True Gulak, Uzodinma Fell Out Badly – Femi Fani-Kayode

Damola Areo35 mins ago
Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has asked some questions concerning the killing of Ahmed Gulak which require answers.

Gulak was killed by gunmen while he was on his way to the airport in Owerri, Imo State.

In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode questioned the reaction of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, who issued a statement describing the killing as a political assassination.

He wrote, “Why did the Gov. of Imo not provide security for Gulak? Why was Gulak dressed in jeans & a baseball cap as if he was in disguise? I have known Gulak for 15 years & I never saw him in jeans & a baseball cap. Why did he sneak out of the hotel in a car hire without any security?

“Who were the men in the car with him and who was the driver? How come we have not heard from them? Why did the Gov. not supply Gulak with a car to drop him at the airport? Is it true that they fell out badly over some unresolved issues?

“Why did the Governor quickly say that this was a political assassination within 24 hours of the incident? How did he mange to conduct this investigation in record time? Why did they try to give the impression that IPOB and ESN killed Gulak & how can we be sure that those they killed later & claimed were Gulak’s assassins really were Gulak’s assassins?

“These are just some of the questions that need to be answered. Whether they are answered or not one thing is clear to me: the suggestion that IPOB or ESN killed Gulak is nonsensical and absurd. I do not believe that for one minute. Someone is trying to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it.”

 

