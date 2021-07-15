Irina Shayk Says She And Kanye West Are Just Friends, No Relationship

Irina Shayk has reportedly confirmed she and Kanye West are just friends and that she doesn’t want a relationship with him.

The American rapper and Russian supermodel sparked dating rumors when they were spotted on French vacation last month. The pair were pictured enjoying a romantic stroll in Provence, France, at the luxury Villa La Coste boutique hotel where they were staying together.

Sources have told Page Six that Kanye West asked Irina Shayk to go to Paris for a couture show with him, but the gorgeous model and mom turned him down the offer.

“She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” says our source, explaining that the stunner said no to the trip in order to avoid the headlines.

“She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him],” the source continued. “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

The last time they were seen together was disembarking from a jet in the US after returning from the France trip.

Our source tells us, “She went to his birthday party as a friend. There were 50 other people there.”

The insider also says that Shayk who has a 4-year-old daughter with Bradley Cooper is happy being alone at the moment.

“She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now,” says the source. “She is happy being single.”

The pair have been friends for years. The catwalk star previously modeled for West’s hot brand, Yeezy, and appeared in his 2010 music video for the tune “Power.”