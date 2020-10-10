IPPIS: We Will Protect University Autonomy With Our Last Blood – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has promised to protect the autonomy of Nigerian universities with the last drop of its blood.

This was made known in a statement issued by the national president of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi.

In the statement titled “On President Buhari’s No IPPIS, No Salary,” ASUU said, “We are aware of the antics of bureaucrats, especially in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, aimed at bringing universities under their control. ASUU will not fold its arms and watch the gains we made on the autonomy of Nigerian universities slip by.

“It took us several years of continuous struggle during the military to get here. So, let nobody hide under the name of President Muhammadu Buhari to attack the autonomy of public universities because Nigerian scholars are prepared to resist it to the last drop of their blood,” the statement read in part.