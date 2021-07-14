IPOB Will Clamps Down On South-East Leaders Working Against Nnamdi Kanu – Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa has said the secessionist group will clamp down on southeast leaders working against his boss, IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The Finnish Nigerian said this in a post on Facebook where he laid heavy curses on the leaders of the southeast region seeking to break away from Nigeria.

The post reads, “The exposition continues. We will start visiting those that they’ve visited with offers in other to shot their mouth upon the abduction of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The struggle for Biafra is now in a different level and we are in a critical moment of the struggle where all hands must be on deck.

“If Nigeria terrorists’ Government approach you and offer you position In the government in order to keep mute on the abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and you accept the offer, instead of following Mbaka’s step, you are a dead man walking, the spirit of Biafra and the ghost of 5million Biafrans killed by Fulanis will strike you at right time, it will come as a human being, as a spirit, as a nurture and in every form possible.

“The broadcast start 10pm Biafra time. Don’t miss it.

“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra restoration”.