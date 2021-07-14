IPOB To Launch Social Media Platform

Simon Ekpa, a disciple of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has said the secessionist group will soon launch its own social media platform.

Ekpa said this is due to the frustration it receives from Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms.

According to him, Facebook prevents him from holding live broadcasts.

He said, “Because of the way Facebook is frustrating everything we do, including the one they call their community standard, we will continue to use ‘enterbiafra’ until our social media platform is launched.

“Our social media platform will be launched by our leader Nnamdi Kanu and until then”.