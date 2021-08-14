IPOB Suspends Monday’s Sit-At-Home Order, Gives New Directive

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has suspended the Sit-at-home order it issued to be observed in the South-East every Monday.

The order was in protest against the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Department of State Service, DSS.

The suspension comes amid cries from different quarters about the economic hardship the order is causing in the region.

IPOB’s Head of DOS, Chika Edoziem announced the suspension of the action.

However, the sit-at-home order will now be observed whenever Nnamdi Kanu is making a court appearance.

Edoziem said: “I wish to announce this very evening, that as directed by the highest command of this noble movement, our Monday Ghost Town or sit-at-home in Biafra land, stands suspended for now.

”The weekly sit-at-home stands suspended, which means in the coming Monday, there will be no Ghost Town in Biafraland.

“Our sit-at-home will be on each court date when our leader, Onye Ndu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be appearing in court.”