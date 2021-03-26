Headline

IPOB Stands With You, Nnamdi Kanu Tells Ortom Over Herdsmen Attacks

Damola Areo
6
Biafra news
Nnamdi Kanu/File Photo

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has told the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, that his group stands with him over the herdsmen crisis in his state.

Ortom who was recently attacked by Fulani Militia recently said that his state would defeat the herdsmen/bandits who are troubling just as their forefathers did in 1804.

Reacting to the Governor’s statement, Nnamdi Kanu tweeted: “Our forefathers stopped them in 1804, we are not afraid – Ortom

“Dear Gov. Ortom, The #IPOB that I lead stand with you. #Biafrans stand with you.

“I’m pretty certain that all that yearn for freedom in NIGERIA stand with you. Do not despair. We got your back. @GovSamuelOrtom.”

Damola Areo3 hours ago
6

