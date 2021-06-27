IPOB Preventing Fulani’s Conquest Of Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu has said his group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is preventing Fulani’s conquest of Nigeria.

According to him, the mission to protect his Biafraland is the reason why he created the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

“IPOB remains the only constant obstacle on the path of the Fulani conquest of the rest of Nigeria,” Kanu tweeted.

“Now, the duty of Safeguarding Biafraland remains our sole focus & responsibility. This Is why ESN was created to put an end to the unchecked atrocities against innocent Biafrans.”

Kanu’s group, IPOB, has been proscribed by the Nigerian government. This i as he claims his group is only out to stop attacks from killer herdsmen.